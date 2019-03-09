Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Hamilton
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal & the BBC Sport website
  • Motherwell have lost two of their past three home league games against Hamilton (W1), as many as their previous 10 combined since 2008-09 beforehand (W6 D2 L2).
  • Hamilton have won three of their past five league meetings with Motherwell (L2), although they have lost two of the past three (W1).
  • Motherwell have won each of their past three home league games, last winning four in a row in March 2014 under manager Stuart McCall.
  • Hamilton picked up as many points in February (seven - W2 D1 L2) as they did in their previous 13 league games beforehand (W2 D1 L10).
  • January signing George Oakley has scored three of Hamilton's five league goals since his debut in February.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28213466165066
2Rangers29178465214459
3Aberdeen28155845331250
4Kilmarnock28138737271047
5Hearts28135103434044
6Hibernian29119943321142
7St Johnstone28115122836-838
8Motherwell28114133039-937
9Livingston2897122829-134
10Hamilton2863191958-3921
11Dundee2846182460-3618
12St Mirren2845192155-3417
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you