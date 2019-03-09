Livingston v St Johnstone
- Livingston have lost each of their past three Scottish Premiership meetings with St Johnstone without scoring a goal in any of them, including both this season.
- Only against St Mirren (four) are St Johnstone currently on a longer top-flight winning run than they are against Livingston (three).
- Livi have lost six of their past eight league games (W1 D1), as many as their opening 20 such matches of the season beforehand (W8 D6 L6).
- St Johnstone have gone seven league games without a win (D1 L6), the longest ongoing run in the Scottish Premiership.
- Chris Kane has been directly involved in three of St Johnstone's past four league goals (one goal, two assists), scoring their only goal versus Hibernian in their last such match.