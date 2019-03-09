Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v St Johnstone

  • Livingston have lost each of their past three Scottish Premiership meetings with St Johnstone without scoring a goal in any of them, including both this season.
  • Only against St Mirren (four) are St Johnstone currently on a longer top-flight winning run than they are against Livingston (three).
  • Livi have lost six of their past eight league games (W1 D1), as many as their opening 20 such matches of the season beforehand (W8 D6 L6).
  • St Johnstone have gone seven league games without a win (D1 L6), the longest ongoing run in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Chris Kane has been directly involved in three of St Johnstone's past four league goals (one goal, two assists), scoring their only goal versus Hibernian in their last such match.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28213466165066
2Rangers29178465214459
3Aberdeen28155845331250
4Kilmarnock28138737271047
5Hearts28135103434044
6Hibernian29119943321142
7St Johnstone28115122836-838
8Motherwell28114133039-937
9Livingston2897122829-134
10Hamilton2863191958-3921
11Dundee2846182460-3618
12St Mirren2845192155-3417
