Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Aberdeen

  • None of the past 25 league meetings between Celtic and Aberdeen have finished level, with Celtic winning 21 and losing four of these games since a 1-1 draw in March 2012 under current manager Neil Lennon during his first spell in charge.
  • Aberdeen have lost 26 of their past 27 league visits to Celtic Park, with the only exception being a 1-0 victory in May 2018.
  • Celtic have won all eight of their league games in 2019, scoring 20 goals whilst conceding just two in this time.
  • Aberdeen lost 0-2 to Hamilton in their past league game and are looking to avoid suffering back-to-back league defeats for the first time since February 2018 - when their two defeats came first to Neil Lennon's Hibernian side and then to Celtic themselves, who Lennon now manages.
  • Celtic have had more different goalscorers (excluding own goals) than any other side in the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership (16).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28213466165066
2Rangers29178465214459
3Aberdeen28155845331250
4Kilmarnock28138737271047
5Hearts28135103434044
6Hibernian29119943321142
7St Johnstone28115122836-838
8Motherwell28114133039-937
9Livingston2897122829-134
10Hamilton2863191958-3921
11Dundee2846182460-3618
12St Mirren2845192155-3417
