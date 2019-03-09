Dundee v Heart of Midlothian
- Dundee beat Hearts 2-1 in January and are aiming to win back-to-back top-flight meetings with them for the first time since November 2012 under Barry Smith.
- Under Craig Levein, Hearts have only lost one of their nine top-flight away games against Dundee (W4 D4), a 2-1 defeat in September 2017.
- Dundee have won a league-low seven points in their 14 home Scottish Premiership games this season (W1 D4 L9).
- Hearts are winless in four league games (D2 L2) and are hoping to avoid losing back-to-back such matches for the first time since December.
- Scott Wright has been directly involved in each of Dundee's past four league goals, scoring one and assisting three.