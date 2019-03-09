Scottish Premiership
Dundee15:00Hearts
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Heart of Midlothian

Updates on BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal & the BBC Sport website
  • Dundee beat Hearts 2-1 in January and are aiming to win back-to-back top-flight meetings with them for the first time since November 2012 under Barry Smith.
  • Under Craig Levein, Hearts have only lost one of their nine top-flight away games against Dundee (W4 D4), a 2-1 defeat in September 2017.
  • Dundee have won a league-low seven points in their 14 home Scottish Premiership games this season (W1 D4 L9).
  • Hearts are winless in four league games (D2 L2) and are hoping to avoid losing back-to-back such matches for the first time since December.
  • Scott Wright has been directly involved in each of Dundee's past four league goals, scoring one and assisting three.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28213466165066
2Rangers29178465214459
3Aberdeen28155845331250
4Kilmarnock28138737271047
5Hearts28135103434044
6Hibernian29119943321142
7St Johnstone28115122836-838
8Motherwell28114133039-937
9Livingston2897122829-134
10Hamilton2863191958-3921
11Dundee2846182460-3618
12St Mirren2845192155-3417
