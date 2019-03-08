League Two
Colchester15:00Newport
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester United v Newport County (Sat)

Colchester United hope to have top scorer Sammie Szmodics available for their home League Two game against Newport.

Szmodics missed the defeat at Swindon with a chest infection but has trained this week and will be assessed before kick-off.

Newport County manager Michael Flynn has a couple of injury concerns

Defender Fraser Franks (illness) and Andrew Crofts (hamstring) remain sidelined.

The Exiles are 12th - five points from the play-off positions while Colchester are eighth.

Saturday 9th March 2019

  • ColchesterColchester United15:00NewportNewport County
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town14:00ExeterExeter City
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • StevenageStevenage15:00BuryBury

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City351912462352769
2Bury361910770412967
3Mansfield351713553282564
4MK Dons35188956342262
5Exeter3515101046351155
6Tranmere351510104941855
7Forest Green351412951351654
8Colchester351591154401454
9Carlisle35165145344953
10Swindon341311104242050
11Stevenage35147144045-549
12Newport34147134552-749
13Oldham351211125345847
14Grimsby35145163842-447
15Crewe35137154046-646
16Northampton351015104546-145
17Cheltenham36119164254-1242
18Crawley35116183748-1139
19Cambridge35116183153-2239
20Yeovil3599173648-1236
21Morecambe3598183756-1935
22Port Vale35810172842-1434
23Macclesfield3579193559-2430
24Notts County35611183466-3229
