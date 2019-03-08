Colchester United v Newport County (Sat)
- From the section League Two
Colchester United hope to have top scorer Sammie Szmodics available for their home League Two game against Newport.
Szmodics missed the defeat at Swindon with a chest infection but has trained this week and will be assessed before kick-off.
Newport County manager Michael Flynn has a couple of injury concerns
Defender Fraser Franks (illness) and Andrew Crofts (hamstring) remain sidelined.
The Exiles are 12th - five points from the play-off positions while Colchester are eighth.