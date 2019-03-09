League Two
Cambridge15:00Oldham
Venue: The Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Oldham Athletic

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City362012463352872
2Bury361910770412967
3Mansfield351713553282564
4MK Dons35188956342262
5Tranmere361610105041958
6Exeter3515101046351155
7Forest Green351412951351654
8Colchester351591154401454
9Carlisle35165145344953
10Swindon341311104242050
11Stevenage35147144045-549
12Newport34147134552-749
13Oldham351211125345847
14Grimsby35145163842-447
15Crewe36137164047-746
16Northampton351015104546-145
17Cheltenham36119164254-1242
18Crawley35116183748-1139
19Cambridge35116183153-2239
20Yeovil3699183649-1336
21Morecambe3598183756-1935
22Port Vale35810172842-1434
23Macclesfield3579193559-2430
24Notts County35611183466-3229
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you