League One
Barnsley15:00Accrington
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Accrington Stanley

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton35229469294075
2Barnsley352010562283470
3Sunderland341814261322968
4Portsmouth351811660372365
5Charlton35179951351660
6Doncaster341510960431755
7Peterborough351510105648855
8Blackpool351312103634251
9Coventry36148143940-150
10Fleetwood351310124637949
11Burton361211134442247
12Wycombe351110144452-843
13Southend35125184448-441
14Plymouth35118164556-1141
15Accrington341011133546-1141
16Scunthorpe35118164260-1841
17Shrewsbury35913133845-740
18Gillingham35117174658-1240
19Oxford Utd35912144353-1039
20Walsall35109163755-1839
21Bristol Rovers34910153537-237
22Rochdale3597194274-3234
23Bradford3596203960-2133
24Wimbledon3586212853-2530
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you