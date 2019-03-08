Bolton Wanderers v Millwall
Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson and three of his players will be suspended for the visit of Millwall.
Parkinson must serve a two-game touchline ban, while defender David Wheater and midfielders Craig Noone and Jason Lowe are also ruled out.
Millwall winger Ben Marshall is available to return to the Millwall side after being ineligible to face parent club Norwich City.
Defender Murray Wallace (knee and ankle) is absent.
Match facts
- Bolton are winless in three league matches against Millwall (W0 D2 L1), having won four in a row against the Lions prior to this run.
- Millwall have never won consecutive away league matches against Bolton, with this their 20th visit in the Football League.
- Bolton have taken just four points from 30 in the Championship (W1 D1 L8), losing each of the last three in a row.
- Millwall are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive league defeat; they've never previously lost four in a row in the Championship under Neil Harris.
- Bolton have scored just 22 goals in the Championship this season; the fewest by a team after 35 games of a second-tier campaign since Birmingham in 1988-89 (20 goals).
- Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace (5) is just one goal shy of equalling his best goal return in a single Championship campaign (six in 2017-18).