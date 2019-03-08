Championship
Bolton15:00Millwall
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Millwall

Phil Parkinson
Bolton manager Phil Parkinson is serving a ban after being sent off during the loss at Leeds
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 GMT on Saturday

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson and three of his players will be suspended for the visit of Millwall.

Parkinson must serve a two-game touchline ban, while defender David Wheater and midfielders Craig Noone and Jason Lowe are also ruled out.

Millwall winger Ben Marshall is available to return to the Millwall side after being ineligible to face parent club Norwich City.

Defender Murray Wallace (knee and ankle) is absent.

Match facts

  • Bolton are winless in three league matches against Millwall (W0 D2 L1), having won four in a row against the Lions prior to this run.
  • Millwall have never won consecutive away league matches against Bolton, with this their 20th visit in the Football League.
  • Bolton have taken just four points from 30 in the Championship (W1 D1 L8), losing each of the last three in a row.
  • Millwall are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive league defeat; they've never previously lost four in a row in the Championship under Neil Harris.
  • Bolton have scored just 22 goals in the Championship this season; the fewest by a team after 35 games of a second-tier campaign since Birmingham in 1988-89 (20 goals).
  • Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace (5) is just one goal shy of equalling his best goal return in a single Championship campaign (six in 2017-18).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35209671452669
2Leeds35207859382167
3Sheff Utd35198859342565
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough341513638241458
6Bristol City34159104436854
7Derby35159114543254
8Birmingham35121495345850
9Nottm Forest35121494740750
10Hull35148135048250
11Aston Villa35111596153848
12Preston351212115449548
13Sheff Wed351212114148-748
14Swansea34138134542347
15Brentford3412101258461246
16Stoke351014113742-544
17Blackburn351111134755-844
18QPR35126174255-1342
19Wigan3599173449-1536
20Millwall35810173853-1534
21Reading35712163751-1433
22Rotherham35615143756-1933
23Bolton3568212255-3326
24Ipswich35312202759-3221
View full Championship table

Top Stories

