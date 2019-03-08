Bolton Wanderers v Millwall

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson is serving a ban after being sent off during the loss at Leeds

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson and three of his players will be suspended for the visit of Millwall.

Parkinson must serve a two-game touchline ban, while defender David Wheater and midfielders Craig Noone and Jason Lowe are also ruled out.

Millwall winger Ben Marshall is available to return to the Millwall side after being ineligible to face parent club Norwich City.

Defender Murray Wallace (knee and ankle) is absent.

Match facts