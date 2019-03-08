Championship
Sheff Utd12:15Rotherham
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Rotherham United

George Baldock
George Baldock last featured for Sheffield United in the win over Middlesbrough on 13 February
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 GMT on Saturday

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has a full-strength squad at his disposal, with defender George Baldock fit again after a calf injury.

David McGoldrick and Martin Cranie could both come in for the Blades, who would go second - at least temporarily - with victory against Rotherham.

Millers boss Paul Warne has minor concerns over Jon Taylor and Michael Ihiekwe, who are carrying knocks.

Sean Raggett (ankle) and Kyle Vassell (groin) are still out.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have won their past four home league matches against Rotherham, scoring eight goals and conceding none.
  • Rotherham have not won any of their previous eight away matches at Sheffield United (W0 D2 L6) since a 2-1 win in September 1980.
  • Chris Wilder has lost four of his seven league matches against Rotherham (W2 D1). His last home match against them was in March 2013 as Oxford manager, losing 0-4.
  • Rotherham are unbeaten in their past six Championship games (W1 D5), despite keeping only one clean sheet in this run (0-0 v Millwall in February).
  • Sheffield United lost their last home league Yorkshire derby against Leeds United - they haven't lost consecutive home derbies since February 2009, when they lost to Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday.
  • Semi Ajayi has scored four goals in his previous eight league appearances for Rotherham, as many as he had in his previous 79 games for the club.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35209671452669
2Leeds35207859382167
3Sheff Utd35198859342565
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough341513638241458
6Bristol City34159104436854
7Derby35159114543254
8Birmingham35121495345850
9Nottm Forest35121494740750
10Hull35148135048250
11Aston Villa35111596153848
12Preston351212115449548
13Sheff Wed351212114148-748
14Swansea34138134542347
15Brentford3412101258461246
16Stoke351014113742-544
17Blackburn351111134755-844
18QPR35126174255-1342
19Wigan3599173449-1536
20Millwall35810173853-1534
21Reading35712163751-1433
22Rotherham35615143756-1933
23Bolton3568212255-3326
24Ipswich35312202759-3221
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you