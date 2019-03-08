Sheffield United v Rotherham United
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has a full-strength squad at his disposal, with defender George Baldock fit again after a calf injury.
David McGoldrick and Martin Cranie could both come in for the Blades, who would go second - at least temporarily - with victory against Rotherham.
Millers boss Paul Warne has minor concerns over Jon Taylor and Michael Ihiekwe, who are carrying knocks.
Sean Raggett (ankle) and Kyle Vassell (groin) are still out.
Match facts
- Sheffield United have won their past four home league matches against Rotherham, scoring eight goals and conceding none.
- Rotherham have not won any of their previous eight away matches at Sheffield United (W0 D2 L6) since a 2-1 win in September 1980.
- Chris Wilder has lost four of his seven league matches against Rotherham (W2 D1). His last home match against them was in March 2013 as Oxford manager, losing 0-4.
- Rotherham are unbeaten in their past six Championship games (W1 D5), despite keeping only one clean sheet in this run (0-0 v Millwall in February).
- Sheffield United lost their last home league Yorkshire derby against Leeds United - they haven't lost consecutive home derbies since February 2009, when they lost to Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday.
- Semi Ajayi has scored four goals in his previous eight league appearances for Rotherham, as many as he had in his previous 79 games for the club.