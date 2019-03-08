Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City
-
- From the section Championship
QPR striker Matt Smith could miss Saturday's game with an ankle problem he picked up in training this week.
The game comes too soon for defender Angel Rangel despite the Spaniard's return to full training.
Last weekend's goalscoring hero Peter Etebo is a doubt for Stoke after a groin injury forced him off early in the 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.
The midfielder is one of several otherwise unnamed Potters players to be carrying knocks.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between QPR and Stoke at Loftus Road since September 2014, when the sides played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League.
- Stoke are unbeaten in five league meetings with QPR (W3 D2 L0) since a 0-1 defeat in May 2012.
- QPR have taken just three points from 27 in the Championship (W1 L8), although that single win did come in their most recent home game (1-0 v Leeds).
- Stoke are winless in 20 league visits to London (W0 D7 L13) since a 2-1 victory at Spurs in November 2014.
- QPR midfielder Luke Freeman has netted seven league goals this season, already his joint-most in a single campaign in the Football League (also seven in 2014-15 for Bristol City and in 2011-12 for Stevenage).
- Eighteen of Stoke's past 19 goals in the Championship have been scored from open play, with their only set-piece goal in this run coming via a penalty (against Aston Villa in December 2018).