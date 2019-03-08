Reading v Wigan Athletic
-
- From the section Championship
Forward Nelson Oliveira, who injured his hamstring against Ipswich last weekend, is one of a number of Reading players set to miss the visit of Wigan.
Goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez (ankle) and Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles) are both doubtful, and striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is unlikely to be back.
Danny Fox will be missing for Wigan because of a knee injury, so Kal Naismith may be recalled.
Forward Nick Powell could also start after recovering from illness.
Match facts
- Reading are unbeaten in three league meetings against Wigan (W2 D1 L0), keeping three clean sheets.
- Wigan have won three of their past four league visits to Reading (L1).
- Reading won their last game against Ipswich, but the Royals have not won successive Championship games since December 2017.
- Wigan are winless in their previous 15 Championship away games since beating Stoke 3-0 in August (D3 L12).
- Paul Cook will be the seventh different Wigan boss to manage the Latics in their past seven away league games against Reading. The seven are Paul Jewell, Chris Hutchings, Roberto Martinez, Uwe Rosler, Malky Mackay, Graham Barrow and Cook.
- Reading's Nelson Oliveira has scored three of Reading's past six Championship goals, netting in the Royals' most recent victory over Ipswich.