West Bromwich Albion v Ipswich Town
- From the section Championship
West Bromwich Albion could have winger Matt Phillips back in contention for the visit of bottom club Ipswich Town.
After being out for seven weeks with an ankle injury, Phillips returned but then missed last Friday's 4-0 thumping at Leeds with a separate concern.
Ipswich, who are 12 points from safety, have doubts over the fitness of former Aston Villa defender James Collins.
The centre-back returned in last Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Reading but went off with a hamstring problem.
Collins will be assessed along with Ellis Harrison (hamstring) and Trevoh Chalobah, who has a muscle strain, while defender Jonas Knudsen is available again after suspension.
Ipswich had drawn three games in a row prior to the Reading setback, but they have still won just twice since Paul Lambert was appointed and are five points adrift at the bottom with 11 games left to play.
Successive losses to Leeds and Sheffield United have hurt Albion's title chances and left Darren Moore's men seven points off an automatic promotion place.
Match facts
- West Brom have won seven of their last nine league meetings with Ipswich.
- Ipswich have lost their previous four league matches at The Hawthorns. This is their first visit since August 2009 under Roy Keane.
- Albion have lost each of their last two Championship games. They have not lost three consecutive league games outside the top flight since March 2007.
- Ipswich have not won away from home in the Championship since their 3-2 win at Swansea in October, having lost nine of their 11 away games since.
- Jay Rodriguez has been directly involved in seven of Albion's last nine league goals at The Hawthorns (five strikes and two assists).
- Ipswich winger Gwion Edwards, who netted against Reading last time out, is looking to score in consecutive league games for the first time since December 2016 (for Peterborough in League One).