West Bromwich Albion v Ipswich Town

West Bromwich Albion could have winger Matt Phillips back in contention for the visit of bottom club Ipswich Town.

After being out for seven weeks with an ankle injury, Phillips returned but then missed last Friday's 4-0 thumping at Leeds with a separate concern.

Ipswich, who are 12 points from safety, have doubts over the fitness of former Aston Villa defender James Collins.

The centre-back returned in last Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Reading but went off with a hamstring problem.

Collins will be assessed along with Ellis Harrison (hamstring) and Trevoh Chalobah, who has a muscle strain, while defender Jonas Knudsen is available again after suspension.

Ipswich had drawn three games in a row prior to the Reading setback, but they have still won just twice since Paul Lambert was appointed and are five points adrift at the bottom with 11 games left to play.

Successive losses to Leeds and Sheffield United have hurt Albion's title chances and left Darren Moore's men seven points off an automatic promotion place.

Match facts

  • West Brom have won seven of their last nine league meetings with Ipswich.
  • Ipswich have lost their previous four league matches at The Hawthorns. This is their first visit since August 2009 under Roy Keane.
  • Albion have lost each of their last two Championship games. They have not lost three consecutive league games outside the top flight since March 2007.
  • Ipswich have not won away from home in the Championship since their 3-2 win at Swansea in October, having lost nine of their 11 away games since.
  • Jay Rodriguez has been directly involved in seven of Albion's last nine league goals at The Hawthorns (five strikes and two assists).
  • Ipswich winger Gwion Edwards, who netted against Reading last time out, is looking to score in consecutive league games for the first time since December 2016 (for Peterborough in League One).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35209671452669
2Leeds35207859382167
3Sheff Utd35198859342565
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough341513638241458
6Bristol City34159104436854
7Derby35159114543254
8Birmingham35121495345850
9Nottm Forest35121494740750
10Hull35148135048250
11Aston Villa35111596153848
12Preston351212115449548
13Sheff Wed351212114148-748
14Swansea34138134542347
15Brentford3412101258461246
16Stoke351014113742-544
17Blackburn351111134755-844
18QPR35126174255-1342
19Wigan3599173449-1536
20Millwall35810173853-1534
21Reading35712163751-1433
22Rotherham35615143756-1933
23Bolton3568212255-3326
24Ipswich35312202759-3221
