Championship
Bristol City15:00Leeds
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Leeds United

Antoine Semenyo
Bristol City youngster Antoine Semenyo was recalled from his impressive loan spell at Newport County in January
With Frank Fielding and Niki Maenpaa injured, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson will pick either Stefan Marinovic or Max O'Leary to play in goal.

Antoine Semenyo is likely to keep his place in the squad after impressing off the bench against Preston.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has said he will name an unchanged team.

The Whites, who beat West Bromwich last Friday, also have 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke fit again and he is set to play an under-23s game next week.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won just of their 13 Championship meetings against Leeds since 2010-11 (D2 L10), a 1-0 victory in September 2016.
  • Leeds have won four of their past six league visits to Ashton Gate against Bristol City (D1 L1).
  • Since August 2010, Bristol City have lost more league matches against Leeds than any other opponent (10).
  • Leeds have dropped fewer points from winning positions than any other team in the Championship this season (three), while they have won the most points from trailing positions when playing away from home (13).
  • Since the start of last season, Famara Diedhiou has scored 24 goals in the Championship - no other current Bristol City player has reached double figures for goals in this period.
  • Mateusz Klich has scored more away league goals than any other Leeds player this season, with six of his seven strikes in 2018-19 coming on the road.

Saturday 9th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35209671452669
2Leeds35207859382167
3Sheff Utd35198859342565
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough341513638241458
6Bristol City34159104436854
7Derby35159114543254
8Birmingham35121495345850
9Nottm Forest35121494740750
10Hull35148135048250
11Aston Villa35111596153848
12Preston351212115449548
13Sheff Wed351212114148-748
14Swansea34138134542347
15Brentford3412101258461246
16Stoke351014113742-544
17Blackburn351111134755-844
18QPR35126174255-1342
19Wigan3599173449-1536
20Millwall35810173853-1534
21Reading35712163751-1433
22Rotherham35615143756-1933
23Bolton3568212255-3326
24Ipswich35312202759-3221
Find a club, activity or sport near you