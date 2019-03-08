Bristol City v Leeds United

Bristol City youngster Antoine Semenyo was recalled from his impressive loan spell at Newport County in January

With Frank Fielding and Niki Maenpaa injured, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson will pick either Stefan Marinovic or Max O'Leary to play in goal.

Antoine Semenyo is likely to keep his place in the squad after impressing off the bench against Preston.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has said he will name an unchanged team.

The Whites, who beat West Bromwich last Friday, also have 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke fit again and he is set to play an under-23s game next week.

Match facts