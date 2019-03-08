Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday
Derby County could welcome back forward Tom Lawrence, who has missed the Rams' past five matches with an ankle injury.
But boss Frank Lampard, whose side will move into the play-off places if they better Bristol City's result against Leeds, is still without Mason Mount (hamstring) and Craig Bryson (foot).
Sheffield Wednesday may be without striker Fernando Forestieri, who went off at half-time against city rivals Sheffield United on Monday.
Forward Sam Winnall could be recalled.
Match facts
- Derby are unbeaten in 10 home matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (W7 D3 L0) since a 2-0 defeat in April 2006.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won just four of their past 31 league matches against Derby (D10 L17).
- Derby have lost just one of their previous eight Championship home games (W4 D3), losing against Millwall in February.
- Steve Bruce has won five of his seven away matches against Derby in all competitions (L2).
- Steve Bruce has picked up 13 points from seven Championship games as Sheffield Wednesday boss, as many as previous permanent manager Jos Luhukay recorded in his last 14 games.
- Derby teenager Jayden Bogle has provided an assist for three of the Rams' last four goals in the Championship, including for Scott Malone's winner last time out against Wigan.