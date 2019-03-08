Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday

Tom Lawrence has not played since Derby's draw at Ipswich on 13 February

Derby County could welcome back forward Tom Lawrence, who has missed the Rams' past five matches with an ankle injury.

But boss Frank Lampard, whose side will move into the play-off places if they better Bristol City's result against Leeds, is still without Mason Mount (hamstring) and Craig Bryson (foot).

Sheffield Wednesday may be without striker Fernando Forestieri, who went off at half-time against city rivals Sheffield United on Monday.

Forward Sam Winnall could be recalled.

