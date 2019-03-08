Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Hull
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Hull City

Lewis Grabban
Lewis Grabban has missed the past two games for Forest with his Achilles problem
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 GMT on Saturday

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban is unlikely to selected for Saturday's game despite responding well to treatment on his Achilles.

Manager Martin O'Neill said the striker had another injection on the tendon and is continuing his rehabilitation.

Hull City are likely to have defenders Jordy de Wijs and ex-Forest defender Eric Lichaj available, despite being withdrawn in the Birmingham game.

Midfielder Daniel Batty is out with a back injury.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have lost their past five home league matches against Hull, a run stretching back to March 2011.
  • Hull haven't lost consecutive league matches against Nottingham Forest since December 1974.
  • Nottingham Forest haven't lost six consecutive home league games against an opponent in their history - they've also five in a row against West Brom between 1925 and 1930.
  • Nigel Adkins has won three of his past four away league matches against Nottingham Forest (L1), winning with three different teams (Southampton, Reading and Hull) against three different managers (Steve Cotterill, Billy Davies and Aitor Karanka).
  • Martin O'Neill has won his past four league matches against Hull - in six previous league meetings, he has seen his sides keep five clean sheets.
  • Hull striker Jarrod Bowen has scored 18 goals in the Championship this season, and could become the first player to net 20+ goals in a single league campaign for the club since Abel Hernández in 2015-16 (21).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35209671452669
2Leeds35207859382167
3Sheff Utd35198859342565
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough341513638241458
6Bristol City34159104436854
7Derby35159114543254
8Birmingham35121495345850
9Nottm Forest35121494740750
10Hull35148135048250
11Aston Villa35111596153848
12Preston351212115449548
13Sheff Wed351212114148-748
14Swansea34138134542347
15Brentford3412101258461246
16Stoke351014113742-544
17Blackburn351111134755-844
18QPR35126174255-1342
19Wigan3599173449-1536
20Millwall35810173853-1534
21Reading35712163751-1433
22Rotherham35615143756-1933
23Bolton3568212255-3326
24Ipswich35312202759-3221
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you