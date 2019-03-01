FA to launch England's first esports team - to be known as the eLions

Esports is organised, competitive computer gaming and can be staged in front of a live audience and millions more online

The Football Association is to launch England's first esports team, which will be known as the eLions.

The governing body is searching for Fifa 19 players to represent the Three Lions at the inaugural Fifa eNations Cup in April and future tournaments.

It will host online qualifiers on 9 and 10 March before the live finals in London on 14 March.

Mark Bullingham, the FA's chief commercial and football development officer, said it was a "new chapter".

"The FA prides itself on being a modern, innovative organisation that strives to engage and inspire all generations of football fans," he said.

"Fifa 19 is played by hundreds of millions of players daily with many selecting our male and female players so we have a great chance."

The tournament to select the eLions is open to Fifa 19 players on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, who are based in England and over the age of 16.

The eLions will become England's 29th national team.