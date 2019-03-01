Antonio Valencia: Manchester United captain set to leave club in summer

Antonio Valencia joined Manchester United from Wigan in 2009

Antonio Valencia is set to leave Manchester United this summer.

The club captain is approaching 10 years at Old Trafford but United have not triggered an option on Valencia's contract that expired on Friday evening.

It is understood the 33-year-old former Wigan player is resigned to leaving the club this summer, but is keen to extend his career.

Valencia is currently at home in Ecuador recovering from a calf injury.

He has made just nine appearances this season and has featured once - at Newcastle on 2 January - since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December.

United do have other options at right-back, including Ashley Young, who signed a one-year contract extension last month, and 19-year-old Diogo Dalot, who joined the club from Porto for £19m in June.