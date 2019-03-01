Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used for season ticket sales pitch

Manchester United have scored 26 goals in the 11 Premier League under Solskjaer

Manchester United are using Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the face of their season ticket sales pitch for 2019-20 even though he might not be their manager.

It is virtually certain Solskjaer will be given the job on a permanent basis, but United are still to confirm it.

It means Solskjaer could be back in charge of Molde while fronting the campaign to get fans to Old Trafford.

"I have done a video shoot. I am pleading for the fans to get their season tickets," he said.

"It wasn't strange doing it but if my kids see a commercial with me in it and I'm back home in Norway, that will be strange."

United play Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, before their Champions League last-16 return tie with Paris St-Germain in France.

Defeat by the French champions at Old Trafford is the only significant setback for Solskjaer since he was confirmed as the interim successor to Jose Mourinho on 19 December.

United have won 12 games out of 15 under the Norwegian, including nine out of 11 in the Premier League.

"Everyone knows I'd like to stay of course, but that's not decided until the end of the season. But if it's me as a supporter or manager they should still buy their season tickets because the club is going somewhere."