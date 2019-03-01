Algarve Cup: Late Canada penalty hands Scotland defeat

Scotland's Chloe Arthur conceded a penalty in the final 10 minutes

A late Christine Sinclair penalty dashed Scotland's hopes of earning a draw against Canada in their opening match of the Algarve Cup.

The prolific striker, who now has 179 international goals, sent goalkeeper Lee Alexander the wrong way after Chloe Arthur had brought down Ashley Lawrence.

Canada, ranked fifth in the world, had found Alexander in defiant form.

Scotland need to beat Iceland on Monday to avoid finishing bottom of the group.

It had looked as though Scotland would hold on for a creditable draw, but it was a deserved victory for Canada, which followed on from their goalless draw with Iceland on Wednesday.

Scotland rarely troubled Erin McLeod in the opposition goal, though the keeper did have to rush out of her goal to block from Claire Emslie early on.

Erin Cuthbert's audacious attempt from distance flew just over, while Scotland's best chance of the match arrived at the death when Rachel Corsie poked Caroline Weir's free-kick wide.

Alexander, on the other hand, was called upon on a number of occasions, most notably twice saving brilliantly towards the end of the first half.

First she stayed big to narrow the angles on Jordyn Huitema before saving well with her left foot.

Shortly afterwards she showed terrific reactions at her near post to push a Kadeisha Buchanan effort away for a corner.