Irish Cup: Holders Coleraine through to last four with dramatic extra-time win over Larne
Holders Coleraine reached the Irish Cup semi-finals with a hugely dramatic 5-3 win over Larne after extra-time.
A Ben Tilney own goal and a classy Jamie McGonigle strike in extra-time won it for the cup holders after it finished 3-3 at full-time.
David McDaid hit a hat-trick for unlucky Larne, who took a two-goal lead before an Eoin Bradley double.
McDaid restored the home side's lead on 85 minutes but McGonigle's first goal in injury-time levelled again.
The remaining three Irish Cup quarter-final ties will take place on Saturday, with Crusaders entertaining Ballymena United, Warrenpoint Town hosting Larne Tech Old Boys and Dungannon Swifts at home to Ballinamallard United.
