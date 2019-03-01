Irish Cup: Holders Coleraine through to last four with dramatic extra-time win over Larne

Larne defender Ben Tilney's own goal put Coleraine 4-3 up in injury time

Holders Coleraine reached the Irish Cup semi-finals with a hugely dramatic 5-3 win over Larne after extra-time.

A Ben Tilney own goal and a classy Jamie McGonigle strike in extra-time won it for the cup holders after it finished 3-3 at full-time.

David McDaid hit a hat-trick for unlucky Larne, who took a two-goal lead before an Eoin Bradley double.

McDaid restored the home side's lead on 85 minutes but McGonigle's first goal in injury-time levelled again.

The remaining three Irish Cup quarter-final ties will take place on Saturday, with Crusaders entertaining Ballymena United, Warrenpoint Town hosting Larne Tech Old Boys and Dungannon Swifts at home to Ballinamallard United.

More to follow.