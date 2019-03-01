Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri undecided about recall

Kepa Arrizabalaga (right) was a substitute for Chelsea's match against Tottenham in midweek

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says he is yet to decide whether to recall Kepa Arrizabalaga for Sunday's Premier League match against Fulham.

Kepa was dropped for the midweek win over Tottenham after refusing to be substituted during Sunday's Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City.

The 24-year-old has apologised, and Sarri says the matter is "closed" and Kepa is his first-choice goalkeeper.

He said: "I'm sure in one of the two next matches he will be on the pitch."

Kepa defied Sarri when he tried to replace him with Willy Caballero in the final minutes of Sunday's match at Wembley, which City won on penalties.

The Italian appeared furious, and walked down the tunnel before quickly returning.

Kepa was fined a week's wages and was replaced by Caballero for Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Spurs.

"We are very happy for Willy, because now we know very well he's able to play also in a very difficult match," Sarri said.