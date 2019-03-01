No more Monday La Liga games, says Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

Alaves supporters dressed in black and carried a mock coffin in protest at their game being switched to a Monday night for live TV coverage

La Liga games will no longer take place on Mondays, says the Spanish FA's president Luis Rubiales.

Alaves supporters held a mock funeral during their La Liga win over Levante in protest at the match being switched to Monday night for live TV coverage.

Alaves fans also protested about fixture changes during their game against Athletic Bilbao, held on a Monday in December.

"Business is important, but fans more so," Rubiales said on Twitter.

He added: "There will be no more football on Mondays. From next season in La Liga, there will be football on Saturdays and Sundays. We will see what happens on Fridays, if we reach a good agreement for all."

Spanish top-flight games have been played on Mondays since 2010 and while the league's organising body says the matches have large television audiences, they have led to a fall in attendances.