Crystal Palace working with police to identify fan 'mocking Munich Air disaster'
-
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are working with the police to indentify an individual after a video emerged appearing to show a supporter making a gesture mocking the Munich air disaster.
The video was taken at Selhurst Park during Palace's 3-1 defeat by Manchester United on Wednesday.
The 1958 air crash left 23 people dead, including eight United players
"We take a zero-tolerance approach to this sort of behaviour," Palace said in a statement.
"As and when the individual is identified, we will take the appropriate course of action."