Crystal Palace working with police to identify fan 'mocking Munich Air disaster'

Crystal Palace
Palace lost 3-1 to Manchester United on Wednesday

Crystal Palace are working with the police to indentify an individual after a video emerged appearing to show a supporter making a gesture mocking the Munich air disaster.

The video was taken at Selhurst Park during Palace's 3-1 defeat by Manchester United on Wednesday.

The 1958 air crash left 23 people dead, including eight United players

"We take a zero-tolerance approach to this sort of behaviour," Palace said in a statement.

"As and when the individual is identified, we will take the appropriate course of action."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you