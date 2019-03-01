Crystal Palace working with police to identify fan 'mocking Munich Air disaster'

Palace lost 3-1 to Manchester United on Wednesday

Crystal Palace are working with the police to indentify an individual after a video emerged appearing to show a supporter making a gesture mocking the Munich air disaster.

The video was taken at Selhurst Park during Palace's 3-1 defeat by Manchester United on Wednesday.

The 1958 air crash left 23 people dead, including eight United players

"We take a zero-tolerance approach to this sort of behaviour," Palace said in a statement.

"As and when the individual is identified, we will take the appropriate course of action."