Lazio 3-0 Roma: Lazio win Rome derby

Felipe Caicedo scoring for Lazio against Roma
Former Manchester City striker Felipe Caicedo put Lazio ahead with his fourth Serie A goal of the season

Goals from Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile and Danilo Cataldi secured a comfortable victory for Lazio against city rivals Roma.

Former Manchester City striker Caicedo rounded goalkeeper Robin Olsen for the opener after 12 minutes.

Immobile's penalty doubled Lazio's lead in the second half before Cataldi's side-footed finish made it 3-0.

Roma defender Aleksandar Kolarov was sent off late for two yellow cards in quick succession.

It was a deserved victory at the Stadio Olimpico for Lazio, their first in five matches in all competitions.

Simone Inzaghi's side stay sixth but the win sees them narrow the gap on fifth-placed Roma to three points.

Roma will now turn their attentions to the last 16 of the Champions League, where they take a 2-1 first-leg lead to Portuguese side Porto on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 33Acerbi
  • 26RaduBooked at 90mins
  • 77Marusic
  • 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 77mins
  • 6Leiva
  • 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forParoloat 70'minutesSubstituted forParoloat 70'minutes
  • 19LulicBooked at 55mins
  • 20CaicedoSubstituted forImmobileat 64'minutesSubstituted forImmobileat 64'minutes
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forCataldiat 78'minutesBooked at 90minsSubstituted forCataldiat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 14Durmisi
  • 16Parolo
  • 17Immobile
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 24Proto
  • 25Badelj
  • 27Orestes Caldeira
  • 30Lomba Neto
  • 32Cataldi
  • 66Cavaco Jordao

Roma

  • 1Olsen
  • 5Nunes JesusBooked at 5mins
  • 20FazioBooked at 72mins
  • 16De RossiSubstituted forPastoreat 66'minutes
  • 24Florenzi
  • 4Cristante
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 11KolarovBooked at 90mins
  • 9DzekoBooked at 90mins
  • 1Olsen
  • 24Florenzi
  • 20FazioBooked at 72mins
  • 5Nunes JesusBooked at 5mins
  • 11KolarovBooked at 90mins
  • 4Cristante
  • 16De RossiSubstituted forPastoreat 66'minutes
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forPerottiat 61'minutes
  • 9DzekoBooked at 90mins
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forSchickat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Karsdorp
  • 8Perotti
  • 14Schick
  • 15Marcano
  • 18Santon
  • 19Coric
  • 27Pastore
  • 34Kluivert
  • 42Nzonzi
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home44%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Lazio 3, Roma 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lazio 3, Roma 0.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) for a bad foul.

Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Stefan Radu (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Edin Dzeko (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.

Booking

Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Lazio 3, Roma 0. Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Foul by Juan Jesus (Roma).

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Patrik Schick (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

Stefan Radu (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Thomas Strakosha (Lazio) because of an injury.

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

Thomas Strakosha (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Patrik Schick replaces Stephan El Shaarawy.

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

Stefan Radu (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diego Perotti with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Danilo Cataldi replaces Joaquín Correa.

Booking

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

Attempt missed. Senad Lulic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Bryan Cristante.

Goal!

Goal! Lazio 2, Roma 0. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Federico Fazio (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Federico Fazio (Roma) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Lazio. Joaquín Correa draws a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Marco Parolo replaces Luis Alberto.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus25223053153869
2Napoli25175346182856
3AC Milan26139439221748
4Inter Milan26145738221647
5Roma26128649361344
6Lazio2512583627941
7Torino2591153022838
8Atalanta25115951361538
9Fiorentina25812540291136
10Sampdoria2510694132936
11Sassuolo2671093541-631
12Parma2686122840-1230
13Genoa2578103241-929
14Cagliari2669112337-1427
15SPAL2558122237-1523
16Udinese2457121931-1222
17Empoli2657143351-1822
18Bologna2539131938-1918
19Frosinone2537151949-3016
20Chievo25110141948-2910
