Match ends, Lazio 3, Roma 0.
Lazio 3-0 Roma: Lazio win Rome derby
- From the section European Football
Goals from Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile and Danilo Cataldi secured a comfortable victory for Lazio against city rivals Roma.
Former Manchester City striker Caicedo rounded goalkeeper Robin Olsen for the opener after 12 minutes.
Immobile's penalty doubled Lazio's lead in the second half before Cataldi's side-footed finish made it 3-0.
Roma defender Aleksandar Kolarov was sent off late for two yellow cards in quick succession.
It was a deserved victory at the Stadio Olimpico for Lazio, their first in five matches in all competitions.
Simone Inzaghi's side stay sixth but the win sees them narrow the gap on fifth-placed Roma to three points.
Roma will now turn their attentions to the last 16 of the Champions League, where they take a 2-1 first-leg lead to Portuguese side Porto on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 33Acerbi
- 26RaduBooked at 90mins
- 77Marusic
- 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 77mins
- 6Leiva
- 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forParoloat 70'minutesSubstituted forParoloat 70'minutes
- 19LulicBooked at 55mins
- 20CaicedoSubstituted forImmobileat 64'minutesSubstituted forImmobileat 64'minutes
- 11CorreaSubstituted forCataldiat 78'minutesBooked at 90minsSubstituted forCataldiat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 14Durmisi
- 16Parolo
- 17Immobile
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 25Badelj
- 27Orestes Caldeira
- 30Lomba Neto
- 32Cataldi
- 66Cavaco Jordao
Roma
- 1Olsen
- 5Nunes JesusBooked at 5mins
- 20FazioBooked at 72mins
- 16De RossiSubstituted forPastoreat 66'minutes
- 24Florenzi
- 4Cristante
- 7Pellegrini
- 11KolarovBooked at 90mins
- 9DzekoBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Karsdorp
- 8Perotti
- 14Schick
- 15Marcano
- 18Santon
- 19Coric
- 27Pastore
- 34Kluivert
- 42Nzonzi
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 3, Roma 0.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) for a bad foul.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Stefan Radu (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Edin Dzeko (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
Booking
Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 3, Roma 0. Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Foul by Juan Jesus (Roma).
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Patrik Schick (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Stefan Radu (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Thomas Strakosha (Lazio) because of an injury.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Thomas Strakosha (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Patrik Schick replaces Stephan El Shaarawy.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Stefan Radu (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diego Perotti with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Danilo Cataldi replaces Joaquín Correa.
Booking
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Attempt missed. Senad Lulic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Bryan Cristante.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 2, Roma 0. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Federico Fazio (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Federico Fazio (Roma) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Lazio. Joaquín Correa draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Marco Parolo replaces Luis Alberto.