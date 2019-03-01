Real Madrid v Barcelona: Gareth Bale still 'important', says Solari before El Clasico

Bale scored a winning penalty in Real Madrid's last league game but refused to celebrate afterwards

Gareth Bale is still an "important" player for Real Madrid, says manager Santiago Solari before the second El Clasico of the week against Barcelona.

Welshman Bale was left out of the starting line-up for Real's Copa del Rey defeat by Barcelona on Wednesday.

He has been a substitute in seven of Real's last nine games and refused to celebrate his winning goal at Levante.

"Everyone knows what Bale can do and they know what he has given to the club," said Solari.

Real Madrid are third in the table, nine points behind leaders Barcelona, and defeat would all but end their title hopes.

They dominated large periods of the midweek cup tie but ended up losing 3-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate.

Asked what Bale and other players could contribute, Solari replied: "They are still important. Titles are won by whole squads. Bale has played in every game since returning from injury and he is scoring goals. He did it in the Club World Cup and in the Champions League final too."

On Sunday, Bale appeared as a second-half substitute against Levante and scored a penalty, but jogged back to the centre circle stony faced and brushed off the celebrations of Lucas Vazquez.

There were a few whistles at the Bernabeu when Bale came on in the second half against Barcelona, and the Welshman has been heavily criticised in the Spanish press.

Solari added: "I have nothing to say to the fans. The fans express themselves with great respect."

Midfielder Isco is available after recovering from a back injury, but the Spain international is yet to start a league game since Solari's appointment as boss in November.

For Barca, midfielder Arthur could start after returning to action following a calf injury.