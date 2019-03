Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Dundee Utd owner Ogren on pints, points & the pictures

Scottish Cup quarter-finals: Dundee Utd v Inverness CT Venue: Tannadice Date: Sunday, 3 March Time: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland and on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

The Dundee United that sacked Csaba Laszlo at the end of September are a very different Dundee United to the one who will attempt to finish Sunday in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Laszlo has been replaced by Robbie Neilson. The team have risen from fourth in the Championship - having just been thumped 5-1 at home by Ross County - to second. And they host another second-tier side in Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the last eight of the country's premier cup competition.

Only three of the starting XI from the 5-1 defeat against County in September are likely to be involved on Sunday - Rachid Bouhenna, Pavol Safranko and Paul McMullan - as Neilson has radically overhauled his squad.

But what is behind those changes? BBC Scotland looks at the numbers...

More points per game

Neilson has tasted defeat just three times in his 18 Championship games at the helm - the same number of losses as United suffered in their opening eight matches of the campaign.

It is also the same number of matches that league leaders Ross County have lost in their last 18, with one of those coming at the hands of the Tannadice side in Dingwall.

During that time, United's 10 wins and five draws means Neilson has yielded an average of 1.94 points per game, which is more than half a point greater than before he took charge.

It remains only the second-best record in the division, but it has been enough to enable United to haul themselves up into second place.

Championship points per game since Robbie Neilson took charge at Dundee United

Scoring fewer, but not losing as many

United, perhaps surprisingly, have scored fewer goals per game under Neilson than they did in the early weeks of season - an average of 1.33 compared to 1.5.

However, there has been a marked difference in how many goals they have conceded, with the Tannadice side shipping an average of one per game since mid-October, compared to 1.75 before that.

Overall, then, games since Neilson took charge are more low-scoring, but a more resolute United are reaping the benefits in terms of results.

A whole team of signings

United recruited 11 players in the transfer window - and five on the final day of the month.

Mark Connolly, Mark Reynolds, Peter Pawlett, Callum Butcher, and Osman Sow arrived on 31 January, with Ross Laidlaw, Ian Harkes, Morgaro Gomis, Cammy Smith and Aidan Nesbitt having already joined.

Given seven were signed on permanent deals, it took a significant investment, but United's new owners have seen an immediate dividend with three wins in four Championship games.

In that time, United have conceded just twice and set themselves up for Sunday's tie with Inverness with a 1-0 win over the Highlanders on Tuesday.