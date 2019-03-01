Bolton Wanderers: Greater Manchester Police negotiating unpaid police bill

Bolton Wanderers four points adrift of safety in 23rd place in the Championship table

Greater Manchester Police have said they are negotiating with Bolton Wanderers over money owed for policing matches.

It is not yet known how much the Championship strugglers owe.

The force say they will continue to support the club with police resources and no games will be cancelled.

"We are continuing negotiations with the club to settle amounts owed to GMP for matchday services," a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, BBC Radio Manchester reports owner Ken Anderson emailed staff on Friday to say due diligence over a proposed takeover of the club has taken longer than expected.

Playing and non-playing staff have not been paid their salaries for February, which boss Phil Parkinson said was a frustration during their Championship run-in.

