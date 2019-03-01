Macclesfield Town: Some players receive some or none of February salaries

Macclesfield Town are 23rd in the League Two table and three points off safety

Some Macclesfield Town players have received only part or, in some cases, none of their February salaries, BBC Radio Manchester have reported.

It is understood some playing staff have received less than 50% of their wages with others still yet to be paid.

It is the second time this season they have paid players late, with some not receiving their January wages on time.

"We're aware of issues resulting in the delay of certain salaries being paid as planned yesterday," the club said.

"Some of these issues were beyond the control of the football club and we apologise unreservedly for any inconvenience caused.

"We will attempt to rectify most of these issues today and over the weekend."

In 2018, the club apologised for late payment of wages during their National League-winning 2017-18 campaign.

Majority shareholder Amar Alkadhi later said the late payment was due to a technical issue with his bank.