Marouane Fellaini scores winner on Chinese Super League debut

Fellaini won the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League at United

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini scored the winner for Shandong Luneng in a 1-0 victory on his Chinese Super League debut.

He turned and scored from close range in the 50th minute of the season opener against Beijing Renhe.

The Belgian, 31, completed a move to Shandong last month after five and a half seasons at Old Trafford.

He scored 22 goals in 177 games for United, after joining them from Everton for £27m in 2014.