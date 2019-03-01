The final round of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will take place in March

March 2019 will be a busy month on the African football calendar with the final round of qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations among the key events taking place.

Below are African football stories in short making the news this month.

1 March 2019:

Football's world body Fifa has banned Mozambique football official Sidio Jose Mugadza for 15 years from all football-related activity.

Mugadza, who Fifa say is affiliated to the Mozambican Football Association, has been found guilty of having accepted bribes in violation of Fifa's code of ethics.

He has also been fined 3,000 Swiss francs ($3,000).

Fifa say they notified him of their decision on Thursday, the date on which the ban came into force.

Mugadza is the third African official banned this week by Fifa.