Sam Finley: Accrington Stanley midfielder signs extended deal

Sam Finley joined Accrington from AFC Fylde in July

Accrington Stanley midfielder Sam Finley has signed an new two-year contract, which expires in 2021.

Finley, 26, also has the option of an extra year with the League One club having made 34 appearance since joining from Fylde last summer.

"It's been great since day one," Finley said. "Since I've come in all the lads have been quality.

"The gaffer [John Coleman], Jimmy [Bell] and John [Doolan] too, and the fans have been great."