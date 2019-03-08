Scottish Championship
Falkirk0Ayr0

Falkirk v Ayr United

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 3McGhee
  • 28McKenna
  • 5Edjenguele
  • 14Robson
  • 21Osman
  • 16McShane
  • 6Paton
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 7Petravicius
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 8Todorov
  • 9Jarvis
  • 11MacLean
  • 12Mitchell
  • 18Brough
  • 27Waddington

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 30Muirhead
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 29Miller
  • 18Murdoch
  • 4Kerr
  • 8Crawford
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 11McDaid
  • 16Adams
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 20Hilton
  • 23Docherty
  • 25McCowan
  • 28Cadden
Referee:
Alan Muir

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Friday 8th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County25156446252151
2Dundee Utd2613763632446
3Ayr26127742261643
4Dunfermline27107102930-137
5Inverness CT2681263430436
6Morton2781092734-734
7Queen of Sth2779113533230
8Falkirk2668122737-1026
9Alloa2668122740-1326
10Partick Thistle2674152743-1625
