Lincoln City v Yeovil Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|35
|19
|12
|4
|62
|35
|27
|69
|2
|Bury
|36
|19
|10
|7
|70
|41
|29
|67
|3
|Mansfield
|35
|17
|13
|5
|53
|28
|25
|64
|4
|MK Dons
|35
|18
|8
|9
|56
|34
|22
|62
|5
|Exeter
|35
|15
|10
|10
|46
|35
|11
|55
|6
|Tranmere
|35
|15
|10
|10
|49
|41
|8
|55
|7
|Forest Green
|35
|14
|12
|9
|51
|35
|16
|54
|8
|Colchester
|35
|15
|9
|11
|54
|40
|14
|54
|9
|Carlisle
|35
|16
|5
|14
|53
|44
|9
|53
|10
|Swindon
|34
|13
|11
|10
|42
|42
|0
|50
|11
|Stevenage
|35
|14
|7
|14
|40
|45
|-5
|49
|12
|Newport
|34
|14
|7
|13
|45
|52
|-7
|49
|13
|Oldham
|35
|12
|11
|12
|53
|45
|8
|47
|14
|Grimsby
|35
|14
|5
|16
|38
|42
|-4
|47
|15
|Crewe
|35
|13
|7
|15
|40
|46
|-6
|46
|16
|Northampton
|35
|10
|15
|10
|45
|46
|-1
|45
|17
|Cheltenham
|36
|11
|9
|16
|42
|54
|-12
|42
|18
|Crawley
|35
|11
|6
|18
|37
|48
|-11
|39
|19
|Cambridge
|35
|11
|6
|18
|31
|53
|-22
|39
|20
|Yeovil
|35
|9
|9
|17
|36
|48
|-12
|36
|21
|Morecambe
|35
|9
|8
|18
|37
|56
|-19
|35
|22
|Port Vale
|35
|8
|10
|17
|28
|42
|-14
|34
|23
|Macclesfield
|35
|7
|9
|19
|35
|59
|-24
|30
|24
|Notts County
|35
|6
|11
|18
|34
|66
|-32
|29