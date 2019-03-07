Norwich City v Swansea City (Fri)
Championship leaders Norwich will make a late call on midfielder Todd Cantwell ahead of the visit of Swansea.
Cantwell is back in training after a thigh injury, while defender Ivo Pinto is available after a foot problem.
Swans captain Leroy Fer will miss the chance to face his former club at Carrow Road.
The Netherlands midfielder is expected to be absent until after the international break as he recovers from a hamstring strain.
Defender Joe Rodon is set to step up his rehabilitation from a broken metatarsal which has sidelined him since mid-January, but full-back Martin Olsson, another ex-Norwich man, remains a long-term absentee with a ruptured Achilles.
The Norfolk side know victory would take them five points clear of second-placed Leeds United, while Swansea are aiming to cut the seven-point gap to the play-off places.
Match facts
- Norwich are unbeaten in five home league matches against Swansea (W3 D2) since losing 3-2 in November 2008 under Glenn Roeder.
- Swansea City haven't travelled to Carrow Road for a Championship match against Norwich since August 2010, losing 2-0 under manager Brendan Rodgers.
- Norwich have scored three or more goals on 14 occasions in the Championship this season - only Manchester City have done so as many times in the top four tiers in 2018-19 (also 14).
- Swansea have lost each of their past three away games in the Championship; their longest run of consecutive away defeats in the second tier since April 2011 (four games).
- No player has made more assists in the Championship in 2019 than Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendía (six - joint-high with Said Benrahma).
- Swansea striker Oli McBurnie has scored 16 league goals this season - the last player to score more for the club in a single league campaign was Michu in 2012-13 (18 goals in the Premier League).