Championship
Norwich19:45Swansea
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Swansea City (Fri)

Teemu Pukki in action for Norwich City
Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is the top scorer in the Championship this season with 24 goals
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Championship leaders Norwich will make a late call on midfielder Todd Cantwell ahead of the visit of Swansea.

Cantwell is back in training after a thigh injury, while defender Ivo Pinto is available after a foot problem.

Swans captain Leroy Fer will miss the chance to face his former club at Carrow Road.

The Netherlands midfielder is expected to be absent until after the international break as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

Defender Joe Rodon is set to step up his rehabilitation from a broken metatarsal which has sidelined him since mid-January, but full-back Martin Olsson, another ex-Norwich man, remains a long-term absentee with a ruptured Achilles.

The Norfolk side know victory would take them five points clear of second-placed Leeds United, while Swansea are aiming to cut the seven-point gap to the play-off places.

Match facts

  • Norwich are unbeaten in five home league matches against Swansea (W3 D2) since losing 3-2 in November 2008 under Glenn Roeder.
  • Swansea City haven't travelled to Carrow Road for a Championship match against Norwich since August 2010, losing 2-0 under manager Brendan Rodgers.
  • Norwich have scored three or more goals on 14 occasions in the Championship this season - only Manchester City have done so as many times in the top four tiers in 2018-19 (also 14).
  • Swansea have lost each of their past three away games in the Championship; their longest run of consecutive away defeats in the second tier since April 2011 (four games).
  • No player has made more assists in the Championship in 2019 than Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendía (six - joint-high with Said Benrahma).
  • Swansea striker Oli McBurnie has scored 16 league goals this season - the last player to score more for the club in a single league campaign was Michu in 2012-13 (18 goals in the Premier League).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35209671452669
2Leeds35207859382167
3Sheff Utd35198859342565
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough341513638241458
6Bristol City34159104436854
7Derby35159114543254
8Birmingham35121495345850
9Nottm Forest35121494740750
10Hull35148135048250
11Aston Villa35111596153848
12Preston351212115449548
13Sheff Wed351212114148-748
14Swansea34138134542347
15Brentford3412101258461246
16Stoke351014113742-544
17Blackburn351111134755-844
18QPR35126174255-1342
19Wigan3599173449-1536
20Millwall35810173853-1534
21Reading35712163751-1433
22Rotherham35615143756-1933
23Bolton3568212255-3326
24Ipswich35312202759-3221
View full Championship table

Find a club, activity or sport near you