Checkatrade community club of 2019: EFL name regional award winners
-
- From the section Football
Six English Football League clubs have been named as the regional winners of the Checkatrade community club of the year award for 2019.
Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Coventry City, Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth and Bristol City will be recognised at the House of Commons on Monday.
The overall winner will be named at the EFL's annual awards on Sunday, 7 April in London.
"Football Clubs play such an important part in communities, up and down the country, so it is essential we recognise their fantastic work," said EFL chief executive, Shaun Harvey.
"This is the third time we have held the Parliamentary event to recognise the regional winners and I am once again hugely impressed by the dedication and commitment shown by our clubs in tackling some of the most challenging issues in society."
The regional winners were chosen by a five-strong independent panel, including football writer Henry Winter and Clive Efford, MP for Southwark.
What community work have the six regional winners conducted?
- Yorkshire & North East winners Rotherham United's government-funded 'Building Stronger Communities' project focused on improving lives, looking at issues including anti-social behaviour and health.
- North West winners Wigan Athletic's 'Pathway 2 Participation' project provides mentoring for vulnerable young people in deprived neighbourhoods in Wigan.
- Coventry City, winners for the Midlands region, were selected for their 'Turn2Us' school holiday programme, offering meals to families with children who receive free school dinners during term-time.
- London winners Queens Park Rangers have been commended for their continued support for people in their community who were impacted on by the Grenfell Tower disaster of 2017.
- Portsmouth were named as the South East winners after taking a restorative justice approach with young fans involved in violence at Pompey matches.
- South West winners Bristol City's education and employability projects, and their youth council, embrace the potential of young people in the area.