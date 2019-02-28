Spanish Copa del Rey - 2nd Leg
Valencia1Real Betis0

Valencia through to Copa del Rey final

Rodrigo scores for Valencia
Rodrigo spent the 2010-11 season on loan at Bolton

Valencia will face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final after a 3-2 semi-final win on aggregate over Real Betis.

Kevin Gameiro's late goal earned a 2-2 draw in the first leg and his pass was converted by ex-Bolton loanee Rodrigo for the only goal in the second leg.

Holders Barcelona progressed on Wednesday with a 4-1 aggregate victory over rivals Real Madrid.

Betis miss the chance of playing in a home final at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville on 25 May.

Ernesto Valverde's Barca, who have won the competition for the past four seasons and a record 30 times overall, remain on course for a treble.

They are seven points clear at the top of La Liga and face Lyon on 13 March in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie after a 0-0 draw in the first game.

Valencia last won the trophy in 2008 under Ronald Koeman with a side that featured David Silva, Juan Mata and David Villa.

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 1DoménechBooked at 85mins
  • 21Piccini
  • 5GabrielBooked at 41mins
  • 4Roncaglia
  • 14Gayá
  • 18WassSubstituted forSolerat 75'minutes
  • 10Parejo
  • 17Coquelin
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forCheryshevat 68'minutes
  • 9GameiroSubstituted forDiakhabyat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Kondogbia
  • 8Soler
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 20Torres
  • 22Mina Lorenzo

Real Betis

  • 1Robles
  • 23Mandi
  • 5Bartra
  • 12da Silva JúniorSubstituted forFeddalat 84'minutes
  • 17Sánchez RodríguezBooked at 90mins
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 18GuardadoSubstituted forTelloat 79'minutes
  • 2Guerrero MartínSubstituted forMorónat 65'minutes
  • 6Canales
  • 21Lo Celso
  • 10Rodríguez Ruiz

Substitutes

  • 3García Fernández
  • 4Feddal
  • 11Tello
  • 13López
  • 16Morón
  • 19Barragán
  • 22Lainez
Referee:
José Luis González González
Attendance:
45,222

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away13

