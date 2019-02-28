Premier League: Name the managers with the 10 shortest reigns
-
- From the section Premier League
Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Fulham on Thursday after just 106 days in charge.
That's the joint seventh-shortest reign in Premier League history.
The briefest tenure was just 40 days. Can you name the unlucky manager and the rest of the top 10?
You have four minutes to try and name them in our quiz below.
Can you name the Premier League managers with the shortest reigns?
Score: 0 / 10
04:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Managers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10