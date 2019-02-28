Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid gets two-game European ban for 'deliberate booking'

Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos has won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos has been given a two-game ban by Uefa "for clearly receiving a yellow card on purpose" during Real Madrid's Champions League tie at Ajax.

Ramos fouled Kasper Dolberg in the 89th minute with Real 2-1 up, meaning he is suspended for the last-16 second leg.

The Spain defender, 32, told reporters afterwards he would "be lying if I said I didn't force [the booking]".

Uefa opened an investigation and gave him with an additional one-match ban for obtained a booking deliberately.

By picking up a suspension at this stage, Ramos reduced the risk of missing a potentially more important match later in the competition, as all bookings are wiped following the quarter-final stage.

But should Champions League holders Real progress to the last eight, Ramos would be unavailable for the first leg of that tie.

Ramos clarified his post-match comments, saying: "I was referring to forcing the foul, a foul that was inevitable. Not to forcing the booking.

"It was a very dangerous counter-attack in the 88th minute, with an open match and the tie as well."

He added: "That's why I said that I would lie if I said I did not know that I was carrying a penalty, just as I knew that I had no other choice than to make a mistake. And that's what I meant when I said that in football you have to make complicated decisions."

