Pablo Zabaleta feels Liverpool's title tension could help Man City

Liverpool were back to winning ways against Watford after a 0-0 draw with Manchester United last weekend

Pablo Zabaleta feels title tension at Liverpool can help his former club Manchester City retain the Premier League trophy.

Zabaleta was part of two title-winning squads during his nine years at City.

Now at West Ham, the 34-year-old thinks there is anxiety among Liverpool supporters as they look to end a 29-year wait to finish top of the league.

"When the team is not playing well, it seems the fans are a little bit tense," he said.

"That can make it difficult for the players to concentrate and play well.

"Some of the Liverpool fans have been waiting for that Premier League medal."

Liverpool had drawn three of their previous four Premier League matches before defeating Watford 5-0 on Wednesday, after which manager Jurgen Klopp suggested that his team had proved some of their doubters wrong.

Zabaleta was spotted having a long chat with former boss Pep Guardiola after West Ham were beaten 1-0 at City on the same night.

In a dramatic finish to the 2011-12 season, the defender was part of the City team who scored twice in stoppage time to beat QPR 3-2 and win the English title for the first time since 1968.

Zabaleta, who scored the opening goal in that game, understands the importance having experience of winning competitions can have in the latter stages of the season.

"There is a long way to go and it's important to have won the Premier League previously because City have been in this situation before," he said.

"Both times we won the league, we were behind the leaders at this point. Some players in the dressing room now have experience of that and that is going to be key.

"They can talk to the others, keep everyone focused and tell them their experiences."

City begin a run of four games in two weeks across three competitions when they go to Bournemouth on Saturday.

They are still on course to become the first English club to win all four competitions in one season, although they trail Liverpool by a point with 10 Premier League games remaining.