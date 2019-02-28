Algarve Cup: Scotland to treat competition like 'mini World Cup'

Jo Love has won 188 caps for Scotland

Algarve Cup: Scotland v Canada Venue: Estadio Municipal de Lagos, Portugal Date: Friday, 1 March Kick-off: 13:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Scotland will treat the Algarve Cup as "almost like a mini World Cup" as they prepare for the real thing this summer, says midfielder Jo Love.

Shelley Kerr's side face Canada on Friday, then Iceland on Monday. They will then play again on Wednesday to decide their placing in the tournament.

Seven of the 12 competing nations qualified for France 2019 - something Love believes will prove beneficial.

"I don't think we could have better preparations," she told BBC Scotland.

"We're looking at this almost like a mini World Cup, playing higher ranked teams and hoping to get results and then get through the stages and make the knockouts."

Scotland are making their first appearance in the competition since 2002, with Love the only survivor in the squad from that campaign.

The Glasgow City player made her debut exactly 17 years ago in a 3-0 defeat by Canada and has since gone on to win 188 caps.

"My Scotland top was massive - we didn't really get fitted tops at that time," she said.