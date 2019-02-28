Scotland's Algarve Cup games to be shown live on BBC
|Algarve Cup
|Venue: Estadio Municipal de Lagos, Portugal Dates: 27 Feb-6 Mar
|Coverage: Watch on BBC Sport Scotland website & app
All three of Scotland's games at the Algarve Cup will be shown live on the BBC Sport Scotland website.
Shelley Kerr's side face Canada on Friday (13:15 GMT) before playing Iceland on Monday (14:00).
They will then play one further game to decide their placing in the tournament next Wednesday.
Scotland are making their first appearance in the competition since 2002, with seven of the 12 competing nations qualified for France 2019.