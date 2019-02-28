Chelsea: No action taken by Uefa over alleged racist chanting in a Europa League game

No action will be taken against Chelsea for alleged racist chanting by their fans in the Europa League game with MOL Vidi last December.

A journalist at the game had told the BBC some Blues fans chanted offensive songs about Tottenham supporters early in the 2-2 draw in Hungary.

But Uefa's disciplinary body has "decided to close the proceedings".

Following the allegations, Chelsea released a statement condemning "any kind of racial or religious hatred".

