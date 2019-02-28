Chelsea: No action taken by Uefa over alleged racist chanting in a Europa League game
No action will be taken against Chelsea for alleged racist chanting by their fans in the Europa League game with MOL Vidi last December.
A journalist at the game had told the BBC some Blues fans chanted offensive songs about Tottenham supporters early in the 2-2 draw in Hungary.
But Uefa's disciplinary body has "decided to close the proceedings".
Following the allegations, Chelsea released a statement condemning "any kind of racial or religious hatred".
More to follow.