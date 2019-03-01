Fantasy football: Tips for picking your Premier League team

Romelu Lukaku is now the 20th top scorer in Premier League history

Is Romelu Lukaku the man to lead your line? Will Jamie Vardy continue his hot streak with new managers? Here's our Premier League fantasy football guide for this weekend's fixtures.

Luk who's hitting form...

Those who have Lukaku among their strikers were rewarded midweek as the Manchester United striker took advantage of a rare recent opportunity at number nine to score twice in a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

And there could be more good news this weekend if he keeps up his form against opponent's Southampton. The Belgian has been involved in nine goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances against the Saints (seven goals and two assists).

Even with Marcus Rashford now fit for the game, there is every likelihood that Lukaku will keep his place, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting he had "grabbed his chance".

If you are looking for a Southampton player with the potential to bag points, why not give James Ward-Prowse a whirl. He has scored four Premier League goals this season, including one in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Fulham.

He's never scored more than his current tally in a single Premier League season, but such records are always there to be broken.

Premier League top scorers 2018-19 Sergio Aguero (Man City) 18 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 16 Harry Kane (Tottenham) 15 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 14

New manager, Vardy scores

Jamie Vardy has scored nine goals for Leicester this season

It is one of the more niche Premier League stats, but Jamie Vardy has scored the first Premier League goal under Leicester's last three permanent managers (Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare and Claude Puel).

He also found the net in Mike Stowell's game in caretaker charge against Brighton.

With Brendan Rodgers set to take charge of the Foxes for the first time at Watford on Saturday, you'd be foolish not to give Vardy a whirl up front, especially as Leicester have won their last two league games against the Hornets.

The striker is also closing in on an impressive personal milestone, having scored 98 goals in all competitions for Leicester. He could become the seventh player to net 100 for the Foxes, and the first since Gary Lineker (103).

As for who else Rodgers might turn to in his first starting XI, well that is a bit more of a lottery. You have to imagine he'll want to make a positive attacking impact following the criticism that seemingly contributed to Puel losing his job, so maybe time to consider Demarai Gray and Harvey Barnes.

Premier League most assists 2018-19 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 10 Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) 9 Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) 9 Paul Pogba (Man Utd) 9 Leroy Sane (Man City) 9 Raheem Sterling (Man City) 9

Sterling effort

It is always a dilemma to decide which of Manchester City's vast array of attacking talent to pick for your side.

Well maybe this will help...

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has scored in all six Premier League matches against this weekend's opponents Bournemouth.

He could become the fourth player to score in seven consecutively against an opponent, and the first since Romelu Lukaku in October 2016 against West Ham.

When you consider that City's 100%-win record in seven games against Bournemouth is the best in Premier League history and the joint-best in top-flight history (along with Brighton against Wolves), the case becomes even more compelling.

Oh, and the Cherries conceded five at Arsenal on Wednesday and have lost 10 of their last 12 home Premier League games against 'big six' opponents.

If you do feel the need to go for a Bournemouth player this weekend, maybe Joshua King could be your boy? He has had a hand in five goals in his last three Premier League home games, scoring four and assisting one.

Premier League keepers with most clean-sheets 2018-19 Alisson (Liverpool) 16 Ederson (Man City) 13 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) 11 Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) 9 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) 9

Mounie, Chicharito & Schurrle

Steve Mounie's injury-time goal gave Wolves their first Premier League win under Jan Siewert

Two other strikers to consider (and who are more likely to be available if you're playing a draft version of fantasy football) are Huddersfield' Steve Mounie (no, stick with us) and West Ham's Javier Hernandez.

Mounie has been involved in four of Huddersfield's last five Premier League goals (2 goals, 2 assists), including the winner against Wolves on Tuesday.

The Terriers are at Brighton, who are winless in three home top-flight games.

Meanwhile, only against Wigan (6) has West Ham's Javier Hernandez scored more Premier League goals than he has against Newcastle United (5), who the Hammers play this weekend.

West Ham have lost just one of their last seven home Premier League games, and are unbeaten in their last four at the London Stadium.

And finally, as a wildcard shot in the dark, how about a punt on Andre Schurrle?

The German scored a hat-trick the last time Fulham hosted Chelsea in the Premier League, doing so for the latter in a 3-1 victory. Could he return the favour for the Cottagers when they host the Blues?

One last treat

In honour of Lukaku scoring his 111th Premier League goal - a tally that leaves him joint 20th in the all-time goalscorers list since the start of the 1992-93 season - we are giving you the opportunity to test your knowledge.

Can you name the top 20 goalscorers in Premier League history. Lukaku is not included, but the man he is level with on 111 goals is. The only clues we're giving you is their number of goals and nationality.

You have five minutes. Good luck.