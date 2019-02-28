Lawro's Premier League predictions v sprinter Dina Asher-Smith

There are Premier League derbies on Merseyside, and in north and west London this weekend - but who will have local bragging rights on Monday morning?

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson is going for draws at Wembley and Goodison Park but does not give managerless Fulham much hope against Chelsea at Craven Cottage.

He said: "I was not surprised to hear Claudio Ranieri had been sacked because they looked absolutely doomed.

"Ranieri, through his experience, will have tried absolutely everything - in training and tactically - but Fulham were struggling when he arrived and he has not been able to turn things round.

"Scott Parker takes charge against his old club on Sunday but what the Cottagers really need is him in their midfield, not in the dug-out as their caretaker manager.

"They will give it their all but they are still not good enough."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he is up against British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, the reigning European 100m, 200m and 4x100m champion.

The 23-year-old will compete at the Anniversary Games at West Ham's London Stadium in July as part of her preparations for the World Championships, which start in Qatar in September.

Asher-Smith was shortlisted for the 2018 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Asher-Smith says she did not expect to win triple European gold in Berlin in August, explaining: "I hoped I would do well but with track and field and elite sport in general you can never truly predict what is going to happen."

Anyone who has tried making Premier League predictions will no doubt agree - but how will Asher-Smith fare against Lawro as they look at this weekend's matches?

Premier League predictions - week 29 Result Lawro Dina SATURDAY Tottenham v Arsenal x-x 1-1 1-2 Bournemouth v Man City x-x 0-3 0-2 Brighton v Huddersfield x-x 2-0 2-1 Burnley v Crystal Palace x-x 2-1 1-0 Man Utd v Southampton x-x 2-0 2-0 Wolves v Cardiff x-x 2-1 3-1 West Ham v Newcastle x-x 0-2 1-1 SUNDAY Watford v Leicester x-x 0-2 1-2 Fulham v Chelsea x-x 0-2 1-2 Everton v Liverpool x-x 1-1 0-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Tottenham v Arsenal (12:30 GMT)

Tottenham have lost their past two games and, like I said before their defeat at Burnley last weekend, Harry Kane's return from injury might have affected the mindset of one or two of their players.

When a big player like that comes back, there is a tendency for everyone else to think: 'We are going to be fine now.' It is a strange dynamic, and it can affect performances and results.

The shock was to see them lose at Burnley, not their defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday, but I never thought Spurs were in the title race anyway, and they are certainly not in it now.

I don't see Spurs dropping out of the top four, though, because I think their results will pick up. Dele Alli will be fit again soon too and it will not take long for Kane to get his match sharpness back.

It is going to be a great battle for fourth spot between Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea and I don't think it will be settled until the very end of the season.

The Gunners come in to this game on the back of a couple of convincing home wins over Southampton and Bournemouth but they are always pretty strong at Emirates Stadium anyway.

On the road, it is a different story and, taking that and and Spurs' form into consideration, I think a draw is the most likely outcome - especially because this is a lunchtime game and they are usually pretty rubbish.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Dina's prediction: 1-2

Bournemouth v Man City

Bournemouth will be hoping Raheem Sterling is not in Manchester City's team because he always seems to score against them - he has eight goals in six Premier League appearances against the Cherries.

Whether Sterling plays or not, though, I only see one outcome here.

I know Bournemouth have got a good home record but that just means they will attack City, and that will suit Pep Guardiola's side.

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Dina's prediction: 0-2

Brighton v Huddersfield

This is a biggie for Brighton, who have taken one point from their past six matches and have been sucked into the relegation fight.

I know Huddersfield had a good win over Wolves in midweek, but if you don't beat the Terriers at home, then you are in trouble.

I think the Seagulls will get the three points they need, which would be a welcome result and at the right time.

I don't really fear for Chris Hughton's side when I look at the other teams down at the bottom, but they are going in the wrong direction at the moment.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dina's prediction: 2-1

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Both of these teams had been on an upward curve until they lost in midweek, and I was surprised by their performances as well as their results.

I still think they will both kick on again, but I would back Burnley to edge this one. They are at home, and they have had an extra day's rest too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Dina's prediction: 1-0

Man Utd v Southampton

Marcus Rashford came off the bench during Manchester United's win over Palace on Wednesday, so he should be fit for Saturday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Romelu Lukaku impact

Despite all of their injuries, United are still in a good moment. Their best results so far under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have come away from Old Trafford but I would expect them to win this game easily enough.

Saints got the win they needed against Fulham on Wednesday but they still have a lot of work to do to climb away from the relegation zone and I cannot see them getting anything here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dina's prediction: 2-0

Wolves v Cardiff

Wolves have now lost home and away to Huddersfield, which is a surprise when you think about the season that Nuno Espirito Santo's side have had.

Defeat here would mean Cardiff will also do the double over them, but I don't expect that to happen.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock, who has generally been very supportive and positive about his team, even on bad days, criticised some of his players after they lost to Everton on Tuesday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff 0-3 Everton: Neil Warnock admits disappointment against Everton

Warnock is probably on the warpath, and probably worried too, after seeing his side lose heavily in their past two matches - and I don't think he will be smiling much on Saturday night either.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Dina's prediction: 3-1

West Ham v Newcastle (17:30 GMT)

West Ham are looking a much better side than they were at the start of the season but Newcastle are flying at the moment, with four wins and a draw in their past six league matches.

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez has gone on runs like this with Newcastle before - when he gets his team playing well and on a roll - and I can see their revival continuing on Saturday.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Dina's prediction: 1-1

SUNDAY

Watford v Leicester (12:00 GMT)

Leicester will be buoyant after winning in midweek in front of their new manager Brendan Rodgers.

There is no doubt that player power has played a part in what has been happening with the Foxes but the great thing about getting a new manager is that everyone wants to impress him, whether they have been in the team or not.

Media playback is not supported on this device Leicester 2-1 Brighton: Brendan Rodgers appointment gave players a boost - Mike Stowell

Watford have had a strange week, winning 5-1 at Cardiff and then losing 5-0 at Liverpool five days later.

The Hornets were wide open down the flanks at Anfield. Tactically I could not believe what they were doing, allowing Liverpool's full-backs to run into space all night.

If they defend like that again against Leicester, they are going to struggle.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Dina's prediction: 1-2

Fulham v Chelsea (14:05 GMT)

Replacing the sacked Ranieri now really is the last throw of the dice, but Fulham must feel that someone with different ideas and a different voice can make a difference.

But, whoever the new permanent manager is, it is asking an awful lot for him to keep them up.

After seeing Fulham in the Championship last year, I thought they would give the Premier League a real go, but after spending more than £100m in the summer they have not been good enough defensively. If you cannot defend in this division, then you have got absolutely no chance.

I don't think the change of manager will make much difference to the outcome on Sunday, simply because Chelsea are a better team.

Fulham have been so bad of late, they seem to get into a mess whatever their game plan is. If they attack them, and you have to think they will try, it will just play into Chelsea's hands.

Chelsea's win over Tottenham was a good way for Maurizio Sarri's side to answer their critics but what people forget is that they actually played well against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final too. I am expecting more of the same from Sarri's side.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Dina's prediction: 1-2

Everton v Liverpool (16:15 GMT)

I was at Anfield when Liverpool beat Everton in November as Jordan Pickford's injury-time error let in Divock Origi for the winner.

Everton had played really well, from front to back. They created some really good chances but lost because of a piece of bad luck, and there is an argument that result has seriously affected their season.

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Klopp apologises for running on pitch after winner

I wonder if things might even themselves out a bit here, which is why I am going for a draw - I just have a sense that things might not go to plan for Jurgen Klopp's side.

It is a difficult game for Liverpool anyway because they are top of the league, going away to their local rivals, and they have got absolutely everything to lose.

If Everton are gritty, and approach the game thinking they want to take a point at the very least, then I can see them getting some joy.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Dina's prediction: 0-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

From the midweek Premier League games, Lawro got six correct results, with no exact scores, from 10 matches for a total of 60 points.

He drew with Tom McFarland, co-founder of London soul collective Jungle, who also got six correct results with no exact scores.

Total scores after week 28 Lawro 2,380 Guests 2,030

Lawro v Guests P28 W13 D4 L11

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 28 25 3 0 78 +1 2 Man Utd 28 21 4 3 67 +3 3 Liverpool 28 18 10 0 64 -2 4 Tottenham 28 16 10 2 58 -1 5 Chelsea 27 16 5 6 53 +1 6 Arsenal 28 15 3 10 48 -2 7 Leicester 28 14 4 10 46 +4 8 Everton 28 14 2 12 44 +1 9 Burnley 28 10 8 10 38 +6 10 Newcastle 28 10 7 11 37 +3 11 Wolves 28 11 3 14 36 -4 12 Watford 28 10 3 15 33 -4 =13 Bournemouth 28 8 5 15 29 -1 =13 Fulham 28 8 5 15 29 +6 =15 Crystal Palace 28 7 7 14 28 -1 =15 West Ham 28 8 4 16 28 -5 17 Southampton 28 8 3 17 27 0 18 Brighton 27 3 7 17 16 -2 19 Cardiff 28 3 5 20 14 -1 20 Huddersfield 28 3 4 21 13 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 218-19

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 David Ginola 140 The 1975's Ross MacDonald 120 Joe Thomas 110 Yatez 90 Jim Glennie, Mario Hezonja, Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark 85 Lawro (average after 28 weeks) 80 Richard Ashcroft, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Mark Wahlberg 70 Yumgen 60 Jamie Dornan & Paul Conroy, Idris Elba, Tom McFarland, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte 50 Bring Me The Horizon, Theo Ellis, Drew McIntyre, Mohamed Sanu, Dolph Ziggler 40 Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington 30 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Oti Mabuse 20 Yizzy

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 20 points (week 24 v Grime star Yizzy & week 25 v Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarter-back Ryan Fitzpatrick and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu)