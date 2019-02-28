Leeds United & FA investigating as fan filmed allegedly using racist language and gestures

Leeds missed the chance to go top of the Championship on Tuesday, losing 1-0 at QPR

Leeds United and the Football Association are investigating after a fan was filmed allegedly using racist language and gestures towards QPR supporters on Tuesday.

A statement from the Championship club said it is "aware of a video circulating on social media".

It continued: "Racism will absolutely not be tolerated by Leeds United and anyone found to be racially abusive will be banned from attending all games indefinitely."

Leeds lost the game at Loftus Road 1-0.

They would have gone top of the Championship with a victory but instead they are third in the table, two points behind leaders Norwich City with 12 games of the season remaining.