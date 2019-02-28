Claudio Ranieri: Fulham sack manager with club 19th in Premier League

Fulham have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri, with Scott Parker taking caretaker charge of the London club who are 19th in the Premier League.

The Italian's last game was Wednesday's 2-0 defeat by Southampton, which left the Cottagers 10 points from safety with 10 league games remaining.

Ranieri, 67, took over in November after the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic.

He was in charge for 16 league games but won only three, including a 3-2 win over Southampton in his first match.

Ranieri led Leicester City to a miraculous Premier League title triumph in 2016, but was dismissed by the Foxes just nine months later.

He took over on a "multi-year" contract at Fulham when the Cottagers were bottom of the table with five points from their opening 12 matches, but failed to oversee an upturn in fortunes.

More to follow.