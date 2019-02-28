Kieffer Moore: Barnsley top scorer out for season on medical advice

Kieffer Moore spent the night in hospital after being hurt towards the end of Barnsley's win at Gillingham on 9 February

Barnsley forward Kieffer Moore will miss the rest of the season on medical advice.

The 26-year-old has not played since being concussed in a clash of heads with Gabriel Zakuani during the Tykes' 4-1 win at Gillingham on 9 February.

Barnsley said a further update would be released by the League One club later on Thursday.

Moore had scored five goals in six games and is the Tykes' top-scorer with 18 goals this season.

The former Ipswich and Rotherham striker spent a night in hospital following his injury at Gillingham.

His loss with a blow to Barnsley, who are second in League One and two points ahead of Sunderland, who have a game in hand.

Moore joined Barnsley in January 2018 from Ipswich for an undisclosed fee on a deal running until 2021.