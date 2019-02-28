Kieffer Moore: Barnsley top scorer out for season on medical advice

Kieffer Moore injured
Kieffer Moore spent the night in hospital after being hurt towards the end of Barnsley's win at Gillingham on 9 February

Barnsley forward Kieffer Moore will miss the rest of the season on medical advice.

The 26-year-old has not played since being concussed in a clash of heads with Gabriel Zakuani during the Tykes' 4-1 win at Gillingham on 9 February.

Barnsley said a further update would be released by the League One club later on Thursday.

Moore had scored five goals in six games and is the Tykes' top-scorer with 18 goals this season.

The former Ipswich and Rotherham striker spent a night in hospital following his injury at Gillingham.

His loss with a blow to Barnsley, who are second in League One and two points ahead of Sunderland, who have a game in hand.

Moore joined Barnsley in January 2018 from Ipswich for an undisclosed fee on a deal running until 2021.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you