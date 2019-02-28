Dundee United: Pressure on Tannadice side to reach semi-final - Robbie Neilson

Nicky Clark's penalty gave Dundee United victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Championship on Tuesday

Scottish Cup quarter-finals: Dundee Utd v Inverness CT Venue: Tannadice Date: 3 March Time: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland and on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Dundee United are under pressure to beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Sunday and reach the Scottish Cup semi-final, claims manager Robbie Neilson.

The Tannadice club currently sit second in the Scottish Championship, five points behind leaders Ross County.

However, before Sunday's quarter-final, Neilson dismissed talk of the cup being a distraction, and insisted United owe it to their fans to make it to Hampden.

"It's the pressure of playing for this club," he said.

"Whether it's the first game of the season, last game of the season, whether it's a friendly or the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup, you have to win it when you play here. The players understand that."

United have not reached the last four since 2016, when they lost on penalties to eventual winners Hibernian.

The Tannadice club went on to be relegated from the Premiership that season, and Neilson says a Hampden return would be reward for the support.

"It has been a very difficult few years for the club," said Neilson. "But we've got new owners in, a new direction, the feel good factor is coming back, but that only builds by winning games.

"The fans have had a tough time in the last few years so hopefully we can get through this and it is a bit of pay back, but we still all agree that there is still a long way to go."

United were 1-0 winners when the sides met at Tannadice in the league in midweek, but Neilson insists that has not given his side any psychological advantage going in to this weekend's game.

"It was a tough game, probably one of the hardest we have had at Tannadice since I have been there," he said.

"So there is a confidence that we won the game, but also it is a warning for everyone that it is not going to be a walk in the park because Inverness are a very good team."