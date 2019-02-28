Scottish Gossip: Hibs, Aberdeen, Celtic, St Mirren, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibs are pushing to land former US international defender Jonathan Spector, who is a free agent after leaving Orlando City. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic captain Scott Brown says he has no hard feelings over Brendan Rodgers leaving the club for Leicester City. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon believes nothing less than the treble can earn him the Celtic job permanently. (Daily Record)

Charlie Adam believes Rangers will "smell blood" now that Brendan Rodgers has left Celtic. (Daily Star)

St Mirren will today contest the two-match ban given to Greg Tansey for his challenge on Hearts' Clevid Dikamona. (Daily Star - print edition)

New Aberdeen signing Greg Halford says he'll be worth the wait after revealing Derek McInnes had failed to sign him twice before. (Daily Record - print edition)

Former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has slammed claims he's set to be axed by Cruz Azul, saying: "It's fake news." (Daily Record)

Carlos Pena has been offered a deal until the end of the season by Polish wide Wisla Krakow after his departure from Rangers. (Sun)

Other gossip

Scotland are set for a Six Nations boost with the return from injury of WP Nel and Hamish Watson. (Scotsman)