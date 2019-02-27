Italian Coppa Italia - 1st Leg
Fiorentina3Atalanta3

Fiorentina 3-3 Atalanta: Coppa Italia semi-final first leg thriller

Federico Chiesa
Federico Chiesa marked his 100th Fiorentina appearance with a goal and an assist

Fiorentina and Atalanta played out a six-goal thriller in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

Atalanta led 2-0 through Alejandro Gomez and Mario Pasalic goals, both assisted by Josip Ilicic.

Federico Chiesa ran from his own half before rifling home for the hosts and Marco Benassi volleyed a leveller.

Marten de Roon blasted Atalanta back into the lead from 20 yards, but Luis Muriel turned Chiesa's cross home for an equaliser.

It was the second time Fiorentina had come back from two goals down to draw 3-3 in four days, having held Inter Milan on Sunday in Serie A.

Atalanta's only cup win came in 1963, with Chiesa's father Enrico playing in Fiorentina's last success in 2001.

The winner of the second leg will face either Lazio or AC Milan, who drew 0-0 on Tuesday, in the final.

However, the return legs of the two ties are not until Wednesday, 24 April.

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 1Lafont
  • 5CeccheriniSubstituted forLauriniat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 31Franchescoli de SouzaBooked at 27mins
  • 3BiraghiBooked at 81mins
  • 24Benassi
  • 17Veretout
  • 14DaboSubstituted forSimeoneat 76'minutes
  • 25Chiesa
  • 29Muriel
  • 8Santos da SilvaSubstituted forFernandesat 52'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Laurini
  • 6Norgaard
  • 9Simeone
  • 10Pjaca
  • 16Hancko
  • 19Montiel
  • 20Pezzella
  • 23Terracciano
  • 26Fernandes
  • 27Graiciar
  • 28Vlahovic
  • 33Brancolini

Atalanta

  • 1Berisha
  • 2ToloiBooked at 40mins
  • 6Palomino
  • 23ManciniBooked at 34mins
  • 33HateboerBooked at 45mins
  • 15de Roon
  • 88Pasalic
  • 21Castagne
  • 10GómezSubstituted forBarrowat 87'minutes
  • 72Ilicic
  • 91ZapataSubstituted forRecaat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Masiello
  • 7Reca
  • 17Piccoli
  • 22Pessina
  • 31Rossi
  • 41Ibañez da Silva
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 95Gollini
  • 99Barrow
Referee:
Piero Giacomelli

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away15

Wednesday 27th February 2019

